Lin Dan announced retirement

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
China’s two-time  Olympics badminton Champion Lin Dan announces retirement on Saturday. This ends his 20 years long career. He bagged gold in Beijing in 2008 and the 2012 London Games. He won’t be participating in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

He said,” “From 2000 to 2020, after 20 years, I have to say goodbye to the national team. It is very difficult to speak it out”

