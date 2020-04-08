Lionel Messi may leave Barcelona this summer

Barcelona, 8/4: Arguably one of the best footballers to set foot in this world, Lionel Messi may finally leave his childhood club FC Barcelona. According to reports, Messi is very unhappy at the club and seriously thinking about the future beyond Barcelona. In recent times, he has been quite vocal against the management. He also talked against Abidal after he made comment against Valverde and the team.

According to reports, Inter could make a sensational bid for the Barcelona talisman. If Inter could pull this off, this could be the transfer of century.