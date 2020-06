Bhubaneswar,21/6: Liquor manufacturers requested the Odisha government to reduce special COVID fee. Odisha government has imposed 50 percent special COVID fee. The increased price of liquor has drastically reduced sale of liquor.

The CIABC has urged the state government to reduce the special COVID-19 fee to a level that the consumer prices do not go up by more than 10 to 15 per cent.