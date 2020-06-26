Liverpool wins Premier League

After waiting for a long 30 years, Liverpool finally clinched the coveted Premier League. Their position as Champions confirmed after Chelsea Football Club defeated Manchester City 2-1. The Red’s Captain Jordan Henderson , Trent A. Arnold, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah played pivotal role in their journey. Jurgen Klopp’s men sealed a 19th league title with a record 7 games to spare. Liverpool tweeted “We’re Premier League champions!!” seconds after Chelsea defeated Man City.