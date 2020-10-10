Loan Moratorium case: Center asks SC more time for loan moratorium not possible

New Delhi, 10/10: On the Loan Moratorium case, the Central Government has told the Supreme Court that adequate relief package has been given to various sectors. In the midst of the current epidemic, it is not possible for the government to give more relief to these sectors. The Center also emphasized that the court should not interfere in the matter of financial policies.

Harmful to the economy and banking sector

In a recently submitted affidavit, the government said, ‘Policymaking is the job of the central government and the court should not fall into the matter of granting financial relief on the basis of special sectors. Any relief other than the relaxation of compound interest on loans up to Rs 2 crore can prove to be disadvantageous for the country’s economy and banking sector.