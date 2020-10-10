PM Modi will address the nation over “Maan Ki Baat “on 25th october

New Delhi,10/10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the people for his famous radio program Mann Ki Baat. After being re-elected in the year 2019, Prime Minister Modi has done 16 episodes of Mann Ki Baat 2.0 so far. This will be the 17th episode of the Mann Ki Baat program on the last Sunday of this month i.e. 25 October. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given information on this. The Prime Minister said that ‘Mann Ki Baat’ presents a great opportunity for citizens to share their inspiring journeys and discuss topics that power social change.

The PM said that ‘this month’s program will be on the 25th. Share your thoughts on NaMo App, MyGov, or record your message.