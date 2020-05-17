Lockdown 4.0 : Know whats permitted ,whats not.

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
  • All international and domestic travel of passengers is not permitted.
  • Metro rail service will not resume.
  • Schools, colleges, educational institutes will remain closed.
  • All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls, and similar places will remain closed.
  • Sports stadiums and complexes will remain open but spectators will not be allowed.
  •  All social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions/ other gatherings and large congregation will not be pormitted.
  • Hotel and restaurants will remain closed. However, the home delivery of food will be allowed.
  • The movement of people between 7 PM to 7 AM is strictly prohibited.
  • Interstate travel by bus  will be on mutual consent.
