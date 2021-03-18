Lockdown Again? CM of this State Holds Emergency Meeting. Find out More!

FeaturedNationalTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 121,924,515
    World
    Confirmed: 121,924,515
    Active: 20,966,612
    Recovered: 98,263,179
    Death: 2,694,724
  • USA 30,294,798
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,294,798
    Active: 7,296,874
    Recovered: 22,447,275
    Death: 550,649
  • Brazil 11,700,431
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,700,431
    Active: 1,128,238
    Recovered: 10,287,057
    Death: 285,136
  • India 11,474,605
    India
    Confirmed: 11,474,605
    Active: 252,330
    Recovered: 11,063,025
    Death: 159,250
  • Russia 4,428,239
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,428,239
    Active: 297,379
    Recovered: 4,037,036
    Death: 93,824
  • UK 4,274,579
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,274,579
    Active: 580,477
    Recovered: 3,568,271
    Death: 125,831
  • Italy 3,281,810
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,281,810
    Active: 539,008
    Recovered: 2,639,370
    Death: 103,432
  • Turkey 2,930,554
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,930,554
    Active: 148,835
    Recovered: 2,752,023
    Death: 29,696
  • Germany 2,610,769
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,610,769
    Active: 152,492
    Recovered: 2,383,600
    Death: 74,677
  • Pakistan 615,810
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 615,810
    Active: 24,592
    Recovered: 577,501
    Death: 13,717
  • China 90,072
    China
    Confirmed: 90,072
    Active: 169
    Recovered: 85,267
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 18/3: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold an emergency meeting today at 4 pm to discuss the rising cases of Covid 19.  Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, the health secretary, and other top officials are expected to attend the meeting.

It is expected that the Delhi Chief Minister will announce some interim measures to fight the alarming COVID-19 situation.

This development comes a day after Delhi recorded the highest spike in daily cases of COVID-19 in more than two months, as per an ANI report.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.