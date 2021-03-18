Lockdown Again? CM of this State Holds Emergency Meeting. Find out More!

-
World
WorldConfirmed: 121,924,515Active: 20,966,612Recovered: 98,263,179Death: 2,694,724
USA
USAConfirmed: 30,294,798Active: 7,296,874Recovered: 22,447,275Death: 550,649
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 11,700,431Active: 1,128,238Recovered: 10,287,057Death: 285,136
India
IndiaConfirmed: 11,474,605Active: 252,330Recovered: 11,063,025Death: 159,250
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 4,428,239Active: 297,379Recovered: 4,037,036Death: 93,824
UK
UKConfirmed: 4,274,579Active: 580,477Recovered: 3,568,271Death: 125,831
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 3,281,810Active: 539,008Recovered: 2,639,370Death: 103,432
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,930,554Active: 148,835Recovered: 2,752,023Death: 29,696
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 2,610,769Active: 152,492Recovered: 2,383,600Death: 74,677
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 615,810Active: 24,592Recovered: 577,501Death: 13,717
China
ChinaConfirmed: 90,072Active: 169Recovered: 85,267Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 18/3: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold an emergency meeting today at 4 pm to discuss the rising cases of Covid 19. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, the health secretary, and other top officials are expected to attend the meeting.
It is expected that the Delhi Chief Minister will announce some interim measures to fight the alarming COVID-19 situation.
This development comes a day after Delhi recorded the highest spike in daily cases of COVID-19 in more than two months, as per an ANI report.