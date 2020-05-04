ସବୁ ଜୋନରେ ସନ୍ଧ୍ୟା ୭ ରୁ ସକାଳ ୭ ସବୁ ବନ୍ଦ

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୪/୫(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଏଣିକି ସବୁ ଜୋନର ସନ୍ଧ୍ୟା ୭ରୁ ସକାଳ ୭ ସବୁ ବନ୍ଦ ରହିିିବ। ରାଜ୍ୟର ସମସ୍ତ ୩ଟି ଜୋନରେ ବନ୍ଦ ରହିବ ସମସ୍ତ ଚଳପ୍ରଚଳ। ଲୋକେ ଘରୁ ନବାହାରିବା ଉପରେ କଟକଣା ଲାଗିଛି । କେବଳ ଜରୁୁୁରୀ ସେବା ଛଡା ଅନ୍ୟ ସମସ୍ତ ଉପରେ କଡା କଟକଣା ଲଗାଯାଇଛି । ଏହି ନିୟମ ମେ ୧୭ ଯାଏଁ ବଳବତ୍ତର ରହିବ ବୋଲି ପୋଲିସ କମିିିଶନର ସୁଧାଂଶୁ ଷଡ଼ଙ୍ଗୀ କହିଛନ୍ତି ।

