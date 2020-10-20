Lockdown may have ended , Coronavirus has not ended: PM Modi

New Delhi, 20/10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation regarding the Coronavirus pandemic has emphasized the fact that lockdown may have ended but Coronavirus has not ended till now. He also compared India’s recovery rate with other developed nations to prove that India fared better in managing the Coronavirus pandemic. He also urged people not to be complacent until the Coronavirus vaccine is developed. He also said that India has come a long way from Janata curfew to unlock 5.0.

PM Modi warned, “If you are careless, leaving your home without a mask, you are putting yourself, your family, your children, and the elderly in danger,”

PM Narendra Modi has asked media personnel, people on social media to campaign to spread public awareness for following COVID-19 guidelines.

He also said that festive seasons have helped in reviving economies. He also wished the nation on the upcoming festivities like Navratri, Diwali, Eid, etc.