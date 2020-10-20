Piyush Goyal’s big announcement on Navratri, from tomorrow women will also be able to travel in these trains

In the financial capital of the country, Mumbai (Mumbai), from tomorrow, October 21, women will also be able to travel on local trains. In fact, in the midst of the Corona crisis, women traveling from Mumbai locals were banned. Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that Indian Railways has given permission for women to travel in suburban trains. Women can travel on local trains from 11 am to 3 pm and again after 7 pm.

Goyal said in the tweet that we were always ready for this. After receiving a letter in this regard from the Maharashtra Government, we have also allowed women to travel from Mumbai Local. At this time, keeping in mind the corona crisis, only special category people including employees of essential services are allowed to travel by local trains. Earlier, State Disaster Management, Relief, and Rehabilitation Secretary Kishore Raje Nimbalkar had written a letter to both the zonal railways in this regard.