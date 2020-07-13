Lootcase, the movie featuring Kunal Kemmu , will be released on 31st July on Disney plus Hotstar

Kunal Kemmu took to Twitter to announce the release date of his upcoming movie “Lootcase”. Lootcase will be released on 31st July on Disney plus Hotstar.

Kunal Kemmu tweeted, “I’m so happy and excited to share this with you guys! I’ve been waiting for this day. We are bringing #Lootcase directly to the safety and comfort of your home 🙂 So you and I have a movie date on the 31st of July. See you (sic).”