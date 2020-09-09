Lost your PAN card , Know how to reprint your card and how much it will cost

PAN Card is required for bank-related or other important works and sometimes these important documents are lost due to our negligence or any other reason. When it is lost, we have to face a lot of problems. But many people do not know how to recover it once the PAN card is lost. Today we will tell you how to get it if you lose your PAN card and how much money you will have to pay for it.

Apply this way to get a PAN card again

First of all type Pan card reprint on Google.

After this, click on the NSDL website.

After doing so, you will be asked for some detail. Here, you have to fill PAN, Aadhar Number, and Date of Birth.

After this, you can also leave the GSTN number and T and C have to be accepted.

Now enter the captcha code in it and click submit.

After clicking submit, a new window will open in front of you, in which all your details will be given.

Here you can confirm your address and PIN code where your new PAN card will come.

After address verification, you have to get OTP. You can get an OTP phone number or via email.

Now you have to click on generate OTP. After doing this, an OTP will come on your phone.

After entering the OTP, you have to pay 50 rupees. For this, many options will come in front of you, such as Credit Card, Debit Card, UPI.

After this, you have to complete the payment process. For this, you have to submit the requested details.

After payment, you will be redirected back to the PAN website. Here you have to click on Continue.

Here you have to click on generate and print to take the slip. After doing this your slip will be generated. If you want, you can take a print of it or you can also save it in your phone.