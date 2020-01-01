LPG becomes more expensive from today

New Delhi,1/1: The price of non-subsidized LPG will increase from the new year. This is the fifth straight increase in the price of the cooking gas. The price of cooking gas increased 140 per cylinder from August 2019.

According to Indian Oil Corporation which supplies LPG under the Indane brand from January 1, the non -subsidized LPG rates were revised to Rs 714 per cylinder in Delhi and Rs 684.50 per cylinder in Mumbai. In December, the prices had stood at Rs 695 per cylinder and Rs 665 per cylinder respectively, according to Indian Oil’s website – iocl.com.

In Kolkata and Chennai, the non-subsidised LPG prices were increased by Rs 21.5 per cylinder to Rs 747 per cylinder and by Rs 20 per cylinder Rs 734 per cylinder respectively.