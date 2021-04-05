LPG Cylinder Prices may go down Further, hints Petroleum Minister

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 5/4: LPG cylinder prices can now be seen to fall. On April 1, the oil marketing companies had reduced the price by Rs 10 after being expensive by Rs 125 in two months. Now another hope of price reduction has been raised. Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has further indicated a reduction in the price.

In Kolkata, Dharmendra Pradhan said on Sunday that the prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG have started to come down, it will decrease further in the coming days. He told the news agency ANI that we have also said earlier that the benefit of reduction in prices in the international market will be given to the consumers.

In the month of February and March, the price of LPG has increased by 125 rupees. On February 4, the price jumped by Rs 25, after that on February 15, the price jumped by Rs 50, after that on February 25, again rose by 25 rupees, and on March 1, again by 25 rupees.

