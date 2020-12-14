Madrassas and Sanskrit tols to shut-down in Assam, govt. approves proposal

-
World
72,692,481
WorldConfirmed: 72,692,481Active: 20,175,590Recovered: 50,897,090Death: 1,619,801
-
USA
16,737,267
USAConfirmed: 16,737,267Active: 6,706,369Recovered: 9,724,439Death: 306,459
-
India
9,884,716
IndiaConfirmed: 9,884,716Active: 353,164Recovered: 9,388,159Death: 143,393
-
Brazil
6,901,990
BrazilConfirmed: 6,901,990Active: 737,618Recovered: 5,982,953Death: 181,419
-
Russia
2,681,256
RussiaConfirmed: 2,681,256Active: 509,068Recovered: 2,124,797Death: 47,391
-
UK
1,849,403
UKConfirmed: 1,849,403Active: 1,785,233Recovered: N/ADeath: 64,170
-
Italy
1,843,712
ItalyConfirmed: 1,843,712Active: 686,031Recovered: 1,093,161Death: 64,520
-
Turkey
1,836,728
TurkeyConfirmed: 1,836,728Active: 216,531Recovered: 1,603,780Death: 16,417
-
Germany
1,338,483
GermanyConfirmed: 1,338,483Active: 348,177Recovered: 967,900Death: 22,406
-
Pakistan
440,787
PakistanConfirmed: 440,787Active: 47,236Recovered: 384,719Death: 8,832
-
China
86,741
ChinaConfirmed: 86,741Active: 313Recovered: 81,794Death: 4,634
Dispur, 14/12: Assam government on Sunday has approved a proposal to shut down government-run madrassas and Sanskrit tols (schools), and a bill in this regard will be tabled during the upcoming winter session of the state Assembly.
“Existing laws related to madrassas and Sanskrit tols will be repealed. A bill will be introduced in the next session of the Assembly,” PTI quoted Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary as saying.
The decision was taken during the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.