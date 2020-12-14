Madrassas and Sanskrit tols to shut-down in Assam, govt. approves proposal

NationalPolitics
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 72,692,481
    World
    Confirmed: 72,692,481
    Active: 20,175,590
    Recovered: 50,897,090
    Death: 1,619,801
  • USA 16,737,267
    USA
    Confirmed: 16,737,267
    Active: 6,706,369
    Recovered: 9,724,439
    Death: 306,459
  • India 9,884,716
    India
    Confirmed: 9,884,716
    Active: 353,164
    Recovered: 9,388,159
    Death: 143,393
  • Brazil 6,901,990
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 6,901,990
    Active: 737,618
    Recovered: 5,982,953
    Death: 181,419
  • Russia 2,681,256
    Russia
    Confirmed: 2,681,256
    Active: 509,068
    Recovered: 2,124,797
    Death: 47,391
  • UK 1,849,403
    UK
    Confirmed: 1,849,403
    Active: 1,785,233
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 64,170
  • Italy 1,843,712
    Italy
    Confirmed: 1,843,712
    Active: 686,031
    Recovered: 1,093,161
    Death: 64,520
  • Turkey 1,836,728
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 1,836,728
    Active: 216,531
    Recovered: 1,603,780
    Death: 16,417
  • Germany 1,338,483
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,338,483
    Active: 348,177
    Recovered: 967,900
    Death: 22,406
  • Pakistan 440,787
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 440,787
    Active: 47,236
    Recovered: 384,719
    Death: 8,832
  • China 86,741
    China
    Confirmed: 86,741
    Active: 313
    Recovered: 81,794
    Death: 4,634

Dispur, 14/12: Assam government on Sunday has approved a proposal to shut down government-run madrassas and Sanskrit tols (schools), and a bill in this regard will be tabled during the upcoming winter session of the state Assembly.

“Existing laws related to madrassas and Sanskrit tols will be repealed. A bill will be introduced in the next session of the Assembly,” PTI quoted Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary as saying.

The decision was taken during the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.