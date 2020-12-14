Tata Group most likely to bid for Air India today

Business
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 72,692,481
    World
    Confirmed: 72,692,481
    Active: 20,175,590
    Recovered: 50,897,090
    Death: 1,619,801
  • USA 16,737,267
    USA
    Confirmed: 16,737,267
    Active: 6,706,369
    Recovered: 9,724,439
    Death: 306,459
  • India 9,884,716
    India
    Confirmed: 9,884,716
    Active: 353,164
    Recovered: 9,388,159
    Death: 143,393
  • Brazil 6,901,990
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 6,901,990
    Active: 737,618
    Recovered: 5,982,953
    Death: 181,419
  • Russia 2,681,256
    Russia
    Confirmed: 2,681,256
    Active: 509,068
    Recovered: 2,124,797
    Death: 47,391
  • UK 1,849,403
    UK
    Confirmed: 1,849,403
    Active: 1,785,233
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 64,170
  • Italy 1,843,712
    Italy
    Confirmed: 1,843,712
    Active: 686,031
    Recovered: 1,093,161
    Death: 64,520
  • Turkey 1,836,728
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 1,836,728
    Active: 216,531
    Recovered: 1,603,780
    Death: 16,417
  • Germany 1,338,483
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,338,483
    Active: 348,177
    Recovered: 967,900
    Death: 22,406
  • Pakistan 440,787
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 440,787
    Active: 47,236
    Recovered: 384,719
    Death: 8,832
  • China 86,741
    China
    Confirmed: 86,741
    Active: 313
    Recovered: 81,794
    Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 14/12: Tata Group is likely to submit an expression of interest (EoI) for cash-strapped national carrier Air India Limited on Monday. The deadline to submit the expression of interest is 5 pm today.

Tata Group will use Air Asia as a vehicle where Tata Sons have a significant majority stake, said a source.

Provisional figures show Air India’s total debt at Rs 58,351.93 crore as of March 31, 2019. The government is offering 100 percent stake in the national carrier to potential bidders besides relaxing a substantial part of the airline’s debt.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.