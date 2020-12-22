Magic Foods that will strengthen your immunity this Winter

COVID-19 Updates World 77,900,647 World Confirmed: 77,900,647 Active: 21,418,380 Recovered: 54,769,695 Death: 1,712,572

USA 18,487,519 USA Confirmed: 18,487,519 Active: 7,353,393 Recovered: 10,807,172 Death: 326,954

India 10,086,390 India Confirmed: 10,086,390 Active: 294,127 Recovered: 9,646,009 Death: 146,254

Brazil 7,264,221 Brazil Confirmed: 7,264,221 Active: 789,919 Recovered: 6,286,980 Death: 187,322

Russia 2,906,503 Russia Confirmed: 2,906,503 Active: 535,071 Recovered: 2,319,520 Death: 51,912

UK 2,073,511 UK Confirmed: 2,073,511 Active: 2,005,895 Recovered: N/A Death: 67,616

Turkey 2,043,704 Turkey Confirmed: 2,043,704 Active: 190,648 Recovered: 1,834,705 Death: 18,351

Italy 1,964,054 Italy Confirmed: 1,964,054 Active: 613,582 Recovered: 1,281,258 Death: 69,214

Germany 1,537,727 Germany Confirmed: 1,537,727 Active: 373,609 Recovered: 1,136,700 Death: 27,418

Pakistan 460,672 Pakistan Confirmed: 460,672 Active: 40,261 Recovered: 410,937 Death: 9,474

China 86,867 China Confirmed: 86,867 Active: 324 Recovered: 81,909 Death: 4,634

Winter is here and we are already in our stylish jackets and sweaters. We are happy with getting away from the scorching heat of the summer. With all this happiness winter also brings many health-related issues. From a normal cough to high fever winter can mess up with your health in many ways.

Here are three magic foods that will increase your immunity in this chilling winter.

Citrus Food

Almost all citrus foods are harvested in the winters, and it is believed that seasonal foods are beneficial for the body. Citrus foods contain citric acid which is rich in vitamin c. We can have almost all the citric foods like oranges, lemons, kiwi, guavas etc. Citrus foods are tasty and also boost our immunity in the winter.

Almonds

Elders in the family say eat almonds for a better memory, they not only help you in having a good memory power but also protects us from the harsh winters. Almonds are rich in magnesium, protein, riboflavin, zinc, etc. In addition to this, they are high in vitamin E, which acts as an antioxidant to supports pulmonary immune function. Almonds act as a good snacking option, we can have a fistful of almond every day to help our immunity. But try not to munch on almonds as they could upset your stomach.

Ginger

Ginger is a food that most of us dislike to eat. But ginger added in a cup of hot tea? Ask ‘chai-lovers’ about it, they will probably have it all day long. Ginger not only makes our tea better but also enhances the strength of our immunity system. Having a cup of ginger tea or ginger ‘kadha’ will help us a great deal in protecting ourselves from the harsh effects of winter.