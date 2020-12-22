Magic Foods that will strengthen your immunity this Winter

FeaturedHealth and Lifestyle
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 77,900,647
    World
    Confirmed: 77,900,647
    Active: 21,418,380
    Recovered: 54,769,695
    Death: 1,712,572
  • USA 18,487,519
    USA
    Confirmed: 18,487,519
    Active: 7,353,393
    Recovered: 10,807,172
    Death: 326,954
  • India 10,086,390
    India
    Confirmed: 10,086,390
    Active: 294,127
    Recovered: 9,646,009
    Death: 146,254
  • Brazil 7,264,221
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 7,264,221
    Active: 789,919
    Recovered: 6,286,980
    Death: 187,322
  • Russia 2,906,503
    Russia
    Confirmed: 2,906,503
    Active: 535,071
    Recovered: 2,319,520
    Death: 51,912
  • UK 2,073,511
    UK
    Confirmed: 2,073,511
    Active: 2,005,895
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 67,616
  • Turkey 2,043,704
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,043,704
    Active: 190,648
    Recovered: 1,834,705
    Death: 18,351
  • Italy 1,964,054
    Italy
    Confirmed: 1,964,054
    Active: 613,582
    Recovered: 1,281,258
    Death: 69,214
  • Germany 1,537,727
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,537,727
    Active: 373,609
    Recovered: 1,136,700
    Death: 27,418
  • Pakistan 460,672
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 460,672
    Active: 40,261
    Recovered: 410,937
    Death: 9,474
  • China 86,867
    China
    Confirmed: 86,867
    Active: 324
    Recovered: 81,909
    Death: 4,634

Winter is here and we are already in our stylish jackets and sweaters. We are happy with getting away from the scorching heat of the summer. With all this happiness winter also brings many health-related issues. From a normal cough to high fever winter can mess up with your health in many ways.

Here are three magic foods that will increase your immunity in this chilling winter.

Citrus Food

Almost all citrus foods are harvested in the winters, and it is believed that seasonal foods are beneficial for the body. Citrus foods contain citric acid which is rich in vitamin c. We can have almost all the citric foods like oranges, lemons, kiwi, guavas etc. Citrus foods are tasty and also boost our immunity in the winter.

Almonds

Elders in the family say eat almonds for a better memory, they not only help you in having a good memory power but also protects us from the harsh winters. Almonds are rich in magnesium, protein, riboflavin, zinc, etc. In addition to this, they are high in vitamin E, which acts as an antioxidant to supports pulmonary immune function. Almonds act as a good snacking option, we can have a fistful of almond every day to help our immunity. But try not to munch on almonds as they could upset your stomach.

Ginger

Ginger is a food that most of us dislike to eat. But ginger added in a cup of hot tea? Ask ‘chai-lovers’ about it, they will probably have it all day long. Ginger not only makes our tea better but also enhances the strength of our immunity system. Having a cup of ginger tea or ginger ‘kadha’ will help us a great deal in protecting ourselves from the harsh effects of winter.

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.