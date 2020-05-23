MAH MBA CET exam declared

Mumbai, 23/5: Maharashtra Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education, Uday Samant earlier tweeted that the MAH MBA CET examination result will be declared today.
So the result for the MAH MBA CET examination result declared today. Students can check the MAH CET results from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org now.
MAH – MBA /MMS CET २०२० ही परीक्षा दिनांक – १४ व १५ मार्च २०२० रोजी घेण्यात आली होती ह्या परीक्षेला ११०६३१ उमेदवार बसले होते सदर परीक्षेचा निकाल उद्या दिनांक- २३/०५/२०२० रोजी सकाळी ११ वाजता जाहीर होईल- उदय सामंत .
