MAH MBA CET exam declared

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Mumbai, 23/5: Maharashtra Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education, Uday Samant earlier tweeted that the MAH MBA CET examination result will be declared today.

So the result for the MAH MBA CET examination result declared today. Students can check the MAH CET results from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org now.

