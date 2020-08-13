Mahant Nritya Gopal Das tested Corona Positive , participated in Krishna Janmashtami

The Chairman of Shriram Janambhumi Teerth Kshetra Trust arrived in Mathura on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. Mahant Nritya Gopal Das’s health suddenly deteriorated. He was suffering from cold, fever, and difficulty in breathing, after which he was put on oxygen. He was examined after receiving corona symptoms in which he was found infected. On this information, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed DM Mathura and Dr. Trehan of Medanta Hospital to provide the medical facilities.

