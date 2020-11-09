Mahant Nritya Gopal Das’s health condition deteriorated

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das who played an important role in the Ayodhya movement and president of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust. has suddenly deteriorated health condition. He is being brought from an ambulance to Lucknow. Sources said that Mahant Nritya Gopal Das is having trouble breathing. He has also complained of chest pain. Let me tell you that just a few days ago, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has defeated Corona. Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was infected with the coronavirus in the month of August when Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath admitted Nritya Gopal Das to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.