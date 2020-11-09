Odisha tribal man who spent 20 years in Pakistan jail set to return home. The village of Katangjang in the Kutra block of Sundargarh district is now very busy. After spending 20 years in a Pakistani jail, Birju Kulu is returning home. A team from the administration arrived in Amritsar today to fetch him. However, Birju has forgotten Odia. The Sundergarh administration team, which had gone to him from Sundargarh, first tried to speak to him in Odia. But he did not understand. He has left his home and has gone to Jharkhand as a mentally retarded teenager