Maharashtra Alliance in Danger? Top Cop’s Letter Reveals Dark Secrets.

FeaturedNationalTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 123,438,895
    World
    Confirmed: 123,438,895
    Active: 21,288,036
    Recovered: 99,428,723
    Death: 2,722,136
  • USA 30,482,127
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,482,127
    Active: 7,243,639
    Recovered: 22,683,617
    Death: 554,871
  • Brazil 11,950,459
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,950,459
    Active: 1,238,210
    Recovered: 10,419,393
    Death: 292,856
  • India 11,599,130
    India
    Confirmed: 11,599,130
    Active: 309,052
    Recovered: 11,130,288
    Death: 159,790
  • Russia 4,447,570
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,447,570
    Active: 292,259
    Recovered: 4,060,652
    Death: 94,659
  • UK 4,291,271
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,291,271
    Active: 514,923
    Recovered: 3,650,226
    Death: 126,122
  • Italy 3,356,331
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,356,331
    Active: 565,453
    Recovered: 2,686,236
    Death: 104,642
  • Turkey 2,992,694
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,992,694
    Active: 155,163
    Recovered: 2,807,572
    Death: 29,959
  • Germany 2,658,851
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,658,851
    Active: 168,455
    Recovered: 2,415,200
    Death: 75,196
  • Pakistan 626,802
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 626,802
    Active: 31,107
    Recovered: 581,852
    Death: 13,843
  • China 90,099
    China
    Confirmed: 90,099
    Active: 165
    Recovered: 85,298
    Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 20/3: According to a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey by Ex- Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, the Home Minister of Maharashtra was indulged in corrupt practices. The letter said the home minister had asked several officers including Sachin Waze who has been arrested in the Mukesh Ambani case – to run an extortion racket.

They were set a target of ₹ 100 crore every month and asked to collect the money from restaurants, pubs, bars, and hookah parlours. The demand was made in February.

Alleging that he has been made a “scapegoat”, Mr Singh wrote that the Home Minister, on several occasions, had instructed police officers on how to handle cases and file charges, bypassing him and other senior officers.

He said the Minister was unhappy with him for his resistance in filing an abetment to suicide case in the death of parliamentarian Mohanbhai Sanjibhai Delkar against officials in Dadra and Nagar Haveli that would have earned him “political mileage”.

The former police chief also wrote that he had pointed out the “misdeeds” during a briefing at Mr Thackeray’s home following the Mukesh Ambani incident in mid-March. He said he has also briefed the Deputy Chief Minister, Mr Pawar and other senior ministers. “I noticed that some of the Ministers were already aware about some aspects mentioned by me,” he wrote.

Controversy arose when Param Bir Singh was transferred to the Home Guard on Wednesday after police officer Sachin Waze arrested in the case involving a car full of explosives found near the home of Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani earlier this month.

Indicating a rift in the alliance, Maharashtra Minister and State NCP President Jayant Patil, however, said: “The letter (Param Bir Singh’s letter to the Chief Minister) is a reaction after Maharashtra Chief Minister and Home Minister decided to take a tough stand. There is no question of replacing Maharashtra Home Minister.”

 

 

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.