Maharashtra Alliance in Danger? Top Cop’s Letter Reveals Dark Secrets.

Mumbai, 20/3: According to a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey by Ex- Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, the Home Minister of Maharashtra was indulged in corrupt practices. The letter said the home minister had asked several officers including Sachin Waze who has been arrested in the Mukesh Ambani case – to run an extortion racket.

They were set a target of ₹ 100 crore every month and asked to collect the money from restaurants, pubs, bars, and hookah parlours. The demand was made in February.

Alleging that he has been made a “scapegoat”, Mr Singh wrote that the Home Minister, on several occasions, had instructed police officers on how to handle cases and file charges, bypassing him and other senior officers.

He said the Minister was unhappy with him for his resistance in filing an abetment to suicide case in the death of parliamentarian Mohanbhai Sanjibhai Delkar against officials in Dadra and Nagar Haveli that would have earned him “political mileage”.

The former police chief also wrote that he had pointed out the “misdeeds” during a briefing at Mr Thackeray’s home following the Mukesh Ambani incident in mid-March. He said he has also briefed the Deputy Chief Minister, Mr Pawar and other senior ministers. “I noticed that some of the Ministers were already aware about some aspects mentioned by me,” he wrote.

Controversy arose when Param Bir Singh was transferred to the Home Guard on Wednesday after police officer Sachin Waze arrested in the case involving a car full of explosives found near the home of Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani earlier this month.

Indicating a rift in the alliance, Maharashtra Minister and State NCP President Jayant Patil, however, said: “The letter (Param Bir Singh’s letter to the Chief Minister) is a reaction after Maharashtra Chief Minister and Home Minister decided to take a tough stand. There is no question of replacing Maharashtra Home Minister.”