Start this business by quitting your job! The first month will earn more than 1 Lakh!

Now, in the era of technology, farmers in the country have started experimenting and leaving traditional farming and they are also benefiting from it. Many educated youth started the business of strawberry cultivation and today they are earning 1-2 lakhs every month.

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi: Strawberry Cultivation: Are you bored of 9 to 5 jobs? Thinking of doing more business, but if you are confident about profits, then tell you, you can earn millions by cultivating strawberries (dragon fruit).For this, you should have only one acre of land. In the era of technology, now the farmers in the country have also started experimenting with abandoning traditional farming and they are also benefiting from this. Many educated youth started farming business and today they are earning 1-2 lakhs every month. This is the reason that now, after doing engineering and MBA, young people are preferring to cultivate jobs instead.

Learn why there is demand in the market
Please tell that its cultivation is a modern farming and it costs less. There is less need for irrigation. The vine needs more space to spread. Therefore, we climb it up with the help of a wooden. According to agricultural experts, the strawberry means dragon fruit is a medicinal fruit. Strawberries contain many vitamins and minerals which are very beneficial for health. It contains Vitamin C, Vitamin A and Vitamin K . It is also beneficial in increasing the brightness of the teeth along with increasing the light of the eyes. Along with this, strawberries are also used in the manufacture of jelly, ice cream and many sweets. For this reason, its market value is quite high.

In India, it is being produced commercially in hilly areas such as Nainital, Dehradun, Himachal Pradesh, Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra, Nilgiri, Darjeeling. For the cultivation of strawberries, loamy soil or loam soil is considered good. The correct time to plant strawberries is from 10 September to 15 October. For this, the temperature should not exceed 30 degrees. One can start it with one acre of cultivation, experts say that the poly house technique is the best for the cultivation of strawberry crop in cold climate, but to keep the crop safe in less resources, they can adopt the method of sun-frosting poly tunnel. Plants have to be cleaned regularly every day. Therefore, irrigation should be done with drip irrigation so that the plants remain moist.

Where to buy plants for farming and how to do marketing?
One can buy this plant from KF Bio-plants Private Limited, Pune. One can also purchase the plant from Himachal Pradesh. In terms of selling this fruit is sold very quickly in the market because its high demand  and low supply into the market. It is easily sold in the market from 300 to 600 rupees. You can also get its buyers with the harvest, you can also take advance booking of it. Whatever your total cost is, you will get 3 times profit of that cost , very easily.

Help from the government
There is a grant from the Department of Horticulture and Agriculture in different states for this, in which 40% to 50% subsidy is also available on plastic mulching and drip irrigation sprinkler irrigation equipment. You can get help from the Department of Agriculture according to your state.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
