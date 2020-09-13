Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray broke silence amidst various controversies

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is addressing the people of the state through video conferencing. Addressing the people, Uddhav said that the public has followed the rules of lockdown. However, the Corona crisis is not over yet. The government is trying to bring normal life back on track. He said that people have shown restraint during this time and have given full support to the state government.

The Chief Minister said I would not like to talk about politics at the moment. But this does not mean that I do not have the answer. Efforts are being made to discredit Maharashtra. Therefore, I will talk about the infamy of Maharashtra.

Uddhav Thackeray said that from September 15, we are starting a campaign. Whoever loves their Maharashtra, all the people should fulfill their responsibility in it. Maharashtra is our family, it is our responsibility to keep it safe. That is why we have named this campaign as ‘my family, my responsibility’. The mask is our black belt, this will keep us safe.