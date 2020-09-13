UP Special Security Forces formed with these powers

Notification of the formation of UP Special Security Force has been issued by the government. UP SSF has been given a lot of power. The SSF has received the power of arrest and searches without a warrant. The court will not take cognizance against the officers and employees of SSF without the permission of the government. The responsibility of the security of important government buildings, offices, and industrial establishments will be with the UP SSF. Private companies will also be able to take their services by paying.

ADG level officer will be the head of UP SSF

ADG level officer will be the head of UP SSF and will have its headquarters in Lucknow. Let us tell you that on June 26, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had approved the formation of the Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force. After approval of the formation of UPSSF through cabinet by-circulation, now the Home Department has issued its notification. Initially, five battalions of UPSSF will be formed and its ADGs will be separate. UPSSF will operate under a separate Act.