Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Resigns from his Post

Mumbai, 5/4: There has been a stir in the politics of Maharashtra since the allegations made by former police commissioner Parambir Singh on Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Jayashree Patel’s petition in the case was heard in the Bombay High Court today (Monday). On the other hand, after the high-level meeting of NCP, Anil Deshmukh has resigned from the post of minister.
Sharad Pawar, Anil Deshmukh, Ajit Pawar, and Supriya Sule were present in the high level meeting of NCP held on the Anil Deshmukh case. This meeting was held after the decision of the High Court on the petition of Jayshree Patel. According to party sources, the strategy for further discussion has been discussed in the meeting. After the meeting, Anil Deshmukh submitted his resignation to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The Home Ministry of Maharashtra will now remain with CM Uddhav.
— ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) April 5, 2021