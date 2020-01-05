Maharastra cabinet portfolio distribution -Big gain for NCP

Maharastra,5/1: After so much drama and delay finally portfolios have been distributed in Maharastra cabinet.NCP is the biggest winner in the alliance.NCP leader and deputy CM Ajit Pawar got the finance department whereas veteran NCP leader Anil Deshmukh got the home ministry of the state. Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray has been given charge of the environment, tourism and protocol departments. Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has been given the responsibility of the urban development ministry. Veteran Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat has been allocated the revenue department while former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan will handle the public works department.