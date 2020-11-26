Mahendra Singh Dhoni is trying his hand on farming after retirement from International cricket

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, may have retired from international cricket, but his name is still alive. After cricket, Dhoni is now trying his hand in farming. The vegetables of Dhoni fields are being sold in the markets of Ranchi, the capital of his home state Jharkhand. Dhoni’s vegetables are now the topic of discussion not only in Ranchi but also in other states. The vegetable that is most discussed in the vegetable markets is the tomatoes of Dhoni’s field. Dhoni has cultivated only tomatoes in more than 3 acres in his 43-acre farmhouse.