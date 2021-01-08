Back with a Bang! KGF Chapter 2 Teaser is Here!

-
Mumbai, 8/1: Yash starrer and Prashant Neel directorial venture KGF 2 is a much awaited movie. Fans are waiting for it since 2018. The makers have dropped a powerful teaser of the movie on Thursday, hours before its lead actor Yash’s Birthday.
The teaser shows the glimpses of the actors including Sanjay Dutt and Ravvena Tandon. Yash could be seen in a full action mode, when he blows police jeep with a machine gun and lights a cigarette from its barrel.
The 2.17 minutes teaser has already crossed 60 million views on Youtube and currently trending in India. The film is expected to release by the end of the year. Apart from Yash, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon among others. The much anticipated film is directed by Prashant Neel.
You can watch the Trailer here: