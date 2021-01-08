Back with a Bang! KGF Chapter 2 Teaser is Here!

COVID-19 Updates World 88,861,257 World Confirmed: 88,861,257 Active: 23,142,098 Recovered: 63,805,767 Death: 1,913,392

USA 22,179,909 USA Confirmed: 22,179,909 Active: 8,656,091 Recovered: 13,149,036 Death: 374,782

India 10,430,330 India Confirmed: 10,430,330 Active: 226,260 Recovered: 10,053,270 Death: 150,800

Brazil 7,961,673 Brazil Confirmed: 7,961,673 Active: 664,244 Recovered: 7,096,931 Death: 200,498

Russia 3,355,794 Russia Confirmed: 3,355,794 Active: 563,754 Recovered: 2,731,129 Death: 60,911

UK 2,957,472 UK Confirmed: 2,957,472 Active: 1,512,818 Recovered: 1,364,821 Death: 79,833

Turkey 2,307,581 Turkey Confirmed: 2,307,581 Active: 102,986 Recovered: 2,182,145 Death: 22,450

Italy 2,237,890 Italy Confirmed: 2,237,890 Active: 570,389 Recovered: 1,589,590 Death: 77,911

Germany 1,877,740 Germany Confirmed: 1,877,740 Active: 344,077 Recovered: 1,494,100 Death: 39,563

Pakistan 497,510 Pakistan Confirmed: 497,510 Active: 33,124 Recovered: 453,828 Death: 10,558

China 87,331 China Confirmed: 87,331 Active: 521 Recovered: 82,176 Death: 4,634

Mumbai, 8/1: Yash starrer and Prashant Neel directorial venture KGF 2 is a much awaited movie. Fans are waiting for it since 2018. The makers have dropped a powerful teaser of the movie on Thursday, hours before its lead actor Yash’s Birthday.

The teaser shows the glimpses of the actors including Sanjay Dutt and Ravvena Tandon. Yash could be seen in a full action mode, when he blows police jeep with a machine gun and lights a cigarette from its barrel.

The 2.17 minutes teaser has already crossed 60 million views on Youtube and currently trending in India. The film is expected to release by the end of the year. Apart from Yash, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon among others. The much anticipated film is directed by Prashant Neel.

You can watch the Trailer here: