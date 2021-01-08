ପରୀ ମାମଲା: ୧୩ରେ ବ୍ରେନ୍ ମ୍ୟାପିଂ ଶୁଣାଣି

-
World
88,861,257
WorldConfirmed: 88,861,257Active: 23,142,098Recovered: 63,805,767Death: 1,913,392
-
USA
22,190,492
USAConfirmed: 22,190,492Active: 8,666,029Recovered: 13,149,475Death: 374,988
-
India
10,430,330
IndiaConfirmed: 10,430,330Active: 226,260Recovered: 10,053,270Death: 150,800
-
Brazil
7,961,673
BrazilConfirmed: 7,961,673Active: 664,244Recovered: 7,096,931Death: 200,498
-
Russia
3,355,794
RussiaConfirmed: 3,355,794Active: 563,754Recovered: 2,731,129Death: 60,911
-
UK
2,957,472
UKConfirmed: 2,957,472Active: 1,512,818Recovered: 1,364,821Death: 79,833
-
Turkey
2,307,581
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,307,581Active: 102,986Recovered: 2,182,145Death: 22,450
-
Italy
2,237,890
ItalyConfirmed: 2,237,890Active: 570,389Recovered: 1,589,590Death: 77,911
-
Germany
1,880,737
GermanyConfirmed: 1,880,737Active: 346,933Recovered: 1,494,100Death: 39,704
-
Pakistan
497,510
PakistanConfirmed: 497,510Active: 33,124Recovered: 453,828Death: 10,558
-
China
87,331
ChinaConfirmed: 87,331Active: 521Recovered: 82,176Death: 4,634
ନୟାଗଡ,୮ ।୧: ନୟାଗଡର ବହୁଚର୍ଚ୍ଚିତ ‘ପରୀ’ ହତ୍ୟା ମାମଲାରେ ଆସିଛି ଆଉ ଏକ ଖବର । ଏହି ମାମଲାରେ ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତ ନାବାଳକର ବ୍ରେନ୍ ମ୍ୟାପିଂ ପାଇଁ ଏସଆଇଟି ଆବେଦନ କରିଛି । ଜାନୁଆରୀ ୧୩ରେ ଜୁଭେନାଇଲ୍ ଜଷ୍ଟିସ୍ ବୋର୍ଡରେ ଶୁଣାଣି ହେବ । ଜବତ ସାମଗ୍ରୀର ଯାଞ୍ଚ ପାଇଁ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରୀୟ ଫୋରେନ୍ସିକ୍ ଲ୍ୟାବକୁ ପଠାଯାଇଛି । ଏଥିପାଇଁ ମୋବାଇଲ୍ ଫୋନ୍, ସିମକାର୍ଡ ଆଦି ଜବତ ସାମଗ୍ରୀ ପଠାଯାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ସହକାରୀ ସରକାରୀ ଓକିଲ ବଳଭଦ୍ର ମହାନ୍ତି ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ।