ପରୀ ମାମଲା: ୧୩ରେ ବ୍ରେନ୍ ମ୍ୟାପିଂ ଶୁଣାଣି

ନୟାଗଡ,୮ ।୧: ନୟାଗଡର ବହୁଚର୍ଚ୍ଚିତ ‘ପରୀ’ ହତ୍ୟା ମାମଲାରେ ଆସିଛି ଆଉ ଏକ ଖବର । ଏହି ମାମଲାରେ ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତ ନାବାଳକର ବ୍ରେନ୍ ମ୍ୟାପିଂ ପାଇଁ ଏସଆଇଟି ଆବେଦନ କରିଛି । ଜାନୁଆରୀ ୧୩ରେ ଜୁଭେନାଇଲ୍ ଜଷ୍ଟିସ୍ ବୋର୍ଡରେ ଶୁଣାଣି ହେବ । ଜବତ ସାମଗ୍ରୀର ଯାଞ୍ଚ ପାଇଁ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରୀୟ ଫୋରେନ୍ସିକ୍ ଲ୍ୟାବକୁ ପଠାଯାଇଛି । ଏଥିପାଇଁ ମୋବାଇଲ୍ ଫୋନ୍, ସିମକାର୍ଡ ଆଦି ଜବତ ସାମଗ୍ରୀ ପଠାଯାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ସହକାରୀ ସରକାରୀ ଓକିଲ ବଳଭଦ୍ର ମହାନ୍ତି ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
