Mamata Banerjee’s leg got injured after car door slammed her leg, claims eyewitness

Kolkata, 11/3: During her visit to Nandigram Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee got injured. Allegedly four men pushed her which led to her leg injury. But in a major turn of events eyewitnesses said no attack took place and termed it a mishap.

Nimai Maiti, owner of a sweet shop near which the incident happened, claimed that the TMC supremo got injured after the door of the car she was traveling in slammed her leg.

Earlier on Wednesday ANI quoted two locals who claimed the CM was not attacked. Both claimed that they were not associated with any political party.

“A crowd had gathered to see the CM. When she was leaving, she fell down and got injured on her neck and leg. She was not pushed, people were only gathering to see her,” Suman Maity, a student, told ANI.

The TMC is blaming BJP for the incident. Abhishek Banerjee, TMC leader and nephew of Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to challenge BJP. He tweeted, .@BJP4Bengal Brace yourselves to see the power of the people of BENGAL on Sunday, May 2nd. Get READY!!!