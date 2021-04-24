ଯୁବକଙ୍କ ମୃତ ଦେହ ଉଦ୍ଧାର: ପୋଲିସର ତଦନ୍ତ ଆରମ୍ଭ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ପୁରୀ, ୨୪/୦୪: ଶନିବାର ସକାଳୁ ପୁରୀ ବଳିଆ ପଣ୍ଡା ପୋଲିସ ମାତା ମଠ ନିକଟରୁ ଜଣେ ଯୁବକଙ୍କ ମୃତ ଦେହ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କରିଛି ।
ଘଟଣା ଅନୁଯାୟୀ ଆଜି ସକାଳୁ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଲୋକ ଯୁବକଙ୍କୁ କ୍ଷତାକ୍ତ ଅବସ୍ଥାରେ ରାସ୍ତାରେ ପଡିଥିବାର ଦେଖିଥିଲେ , ଏବଂ ସେମାନେ ସଙ୍ଗେ ସଙ୍ଗେ ପୋଲିସକୁ ଖବର ଦେଇଥିଲେ ।
ମୃତକଙ୍କ ପରିଚୟ ମିଳିଛି ସେ ବାସେଳୀ ସାହି ତୁଳସୀ ନଗରର ସୋମନାଥ ମହାପାତ୍ର । ତାଙ୍କର ଛାତି ଏବଂ ପେଟରେ ଛୁରୀ ମାଡ ହୋଇଛି ।
ତେବେ ପୋଲିସ ଶବ ବ୍ୟବଚ୍ଛେଦ ପାଇଁ ପଠାଇବା ସହ ଘଟଣାର ତଦନ୍ତ ଆରମ୍ଭ କରିଛି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
