ଯୁବକଙ୍କ ମୃତ ଦେହ ଉଦ୍ଧାର: ପୋଲିସର ତଦନ୍ତ ଆରମ୍ଭ

-
World
146,271,784
-
USA
32,735,704
-
India
16,610,481
-
Brazil
14,238,110
-
Russia
4,744,961
-
Turkey
4,550,820
-
UK
4,401,109
-
Italy
3,935,703
-
Germany
3,261,764
-
Pakistan
790,016
-
China
90,575
ପୁରୀ, ୨୪/୦୪: ଶନିବାର ସକାଳୁ ପୁରୀ ବଳିଆ ପଣ୍ଡା ପୋଲିସ ମାତା ମଠ ନିକଟରୁ ଜଣେ ଯୁବକଙ୍କ ମୃତ ଦେହ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କରିଛି ।
ଘଟଣା ଅନୁଯାୟୀ ଆଜି ସକାଳୁ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଲୋକ ଯୁବକଙ୍କୁ କ୍ଷତାକ୍ତ ଅବସ୍ଥାରେ ରାସ୍ତାରେ ପଡିଥିବାର ଦେଖିଥିଲେ , ଏବଂ ସେମାନେ ସଙ୍ଗେ ସଙ୍ଗେ ପୋଲିସକୁ ଖବର ଦେଇଥିଲେ ।
ମୃତକଙ୍କ ପରିଚୟ ମିଳିଛି ସେ ବାସେଳୀ ସାହି ତୁଳସୀ ନଗରର ସୋମନାଥ ମହାପାତ୍ର । ତାଙ୍କର ଛାତି ଏବଂ ପେଟରେ ଛୁରୀ ମାଡ ହୋଇଛି ।
ତେବେ ପୋଲିସ ଶବ ବ୍ୟବଚ୍ଛେଦ ପାଇଁ ପଠାଇବା ସହ ଘଟଣାର ତଦନ୍ତ ଆରମ୍ଭ କରିଛି ।