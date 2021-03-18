Manipal Institute of Technology Campus Reports 59 Covod Cases, Declared Containment Zone

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Bengaluru, 18/3: Manipal Institute of Technology campus is declared a containment zone after 59 students tested positive for Covid 19. The movement of students in hostels and others residing in the campus will now be restricted for a period of two weeks.

A fresh round of Covid-19 tests will be conducted on students in the campus. Faculty and essential staff will be allowed inside only with proper identification.

The MIT administration has decided to conduct all theory classes online and defer the laboratory and practical classes.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
