Imphal,15/11: The number of Coronavirus cases is increasing day by day in our country. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has been tested positive for the Coronavirus. He took to social media to share the news.

I have tested positive for COVID-19. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently, to self isolate and get tested. — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) November 15, 2020