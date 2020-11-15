Sputnik-V to reach Kanpur next week for trial

Kanpur, 15/11: Russian made COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik-V is expected to reach Kanpur next week. The vaccine will undergo its Phase-II and Phase-III human trials as it has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India(DGCI), an official report said. The trials will be undertaken by a notable pharmaceutical company Dr.Reddy’s. The first batch of the vaccine will be received at Kanpur’s Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Medical College by next week.

As per the officials, as many as 180 individuals have volunteered for the trials and they will be kept under observation and be properly taken care of during the trials. Saurabh Agarwal, Head of the Research, will supervise the doses. As per an official statement, the first dose will be administered and the subject will be observed and it will be determined whether the subject requires another dose of the vaccine or not. The effects of the vaccine will be observed for 7-months and the doses will be given once every 21 days.