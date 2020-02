New Delhi, 24/2: Former PM and Veteran Congress leader Manmohan Sig is set to attend the dinner party hosted by President Ramnath Kovind in honor of US President Donald Trump. Manmohan Singh’s decision to attend the state dinner comes amid a boycott by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Choudhary. The senior Congress leader is unhappy over the invitation not being extended to UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.