The parathas of Madurai city are quite famous. During the Corona period and lockdown, a restaurant in Madurai has tried to spread awareness against this corona epidemic through the culture of the food and drink of Madurai. KL Kumar, the owner of Temple City Restaurant, has created parathas in the shape of Face Mask Parottas to spread awareness about the prevention of coronavirus. These parathas are fast becoming viral on the internet due to their shape.