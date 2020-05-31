Meet the look-alike of Karishma Kapoor

TikTok sensation Heena who has 2.4 million subscribers in the video-sharing platform is the doppelganger of Karishma Kapoor. Heena is lip-syncing the songs and dialogues of Karishma Kapoor and making the most of her looks.

Fans are awestruck by her beauty and resemblance to the actress. They commented on Heena’s Instagram posts. “Oh…kudrat ka Karishma (it’s a miracle of nature),” one user wrote. Another wrote, “@therealkarismakapoor she is exactly like you.. carbon copy.” Another commented, “I’m dead …. @therealkarismakapoor your real sister.”