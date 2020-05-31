OnePlus Z features leaked

OnePlus CEO has confirmed the launch of its budget smartphone OnePlus Z. The price of the OnePlus Z is expected to be much lower than OnePlus 8. OnePlus Z may come with a 90Hz display, mid-range 5G chipset, and triple rear camera. The phone will come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen, which is slightly smaller than the OnePlus 8, that is said to bear Full-HD+ resolution, in-display fingerprint scanner, and HDR10+ support. This also comes with Oxygen OS. It will be powered with Snapdragon 765G chipset.