Meet the oldest Cricketer to register for IPL Auctions this year!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 12/2: Left arm spinner Nayan Doshi becomes the oldest Cricketer (42) to register for the IPL Auctions this year.

Reportedly, Doshi has not played a single match at the international level for his country. He has been a part of the IPL for two seasons (2010 and 2011) and was a part of the squads of Rajasthan Royals (RR) as well as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) outfits. He has picked up 2 wickets in IPL.

Nayan’s father Dilip Doshi is also a cricketer and has represented India in 33 test matches picking up 114 wickets.

The IPL Auctions will take place in Chennai on 18th February

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
