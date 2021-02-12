Vi is now India’s fastest 4G network according to Ookla

New Delhi, 13/2: Giganet powered Vi is India’s fastest 4G network in Q3 and Q4 of 2020 according to Ookla.

With superior 4G speed, GIGAnet aims at fulfilling customers data need from movies to music to downloads and uploads. The network has fastest average upload and download speed.

Vi said, “With fastest average 4G download and upload speeds, GIGAnet is ideal for all your data needs, from watching movies, streaming music, making video calls to gaming”.

“Our network built with power of two helps Provide this superior 4G experience,” it added.