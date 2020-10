Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti who has left after 14 months of detention, has made many allegations against the central government. During a press conference, she showed the flag of Jammu and Kashmir in her hand and said – this is my flag. When this flag comes back, we will also hoist the tricolor. We will not hoist any flag till we get our flag back. Our flag itself establishes our relationship with the tricolor.