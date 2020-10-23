Neha Kakkar’s mehndi and haldi pic went viral on Internet

Famous playback singer Neha Kakkar is going to marry his long-term friend Rohanpreet Singh tomorrow. However, the pictures of their Haldi and Mehndi ceremony went viral on the internet.
View this post on Instagram
Wedding festivities have already begun! Glimpse from @nehakakkar’s mehendi ceremony ❤️❤️ . . . . #UltimateBollywood #bollywood #nehakakkar #nehakakkarlive #nehakakkarfans #nehakakkarfan #nehakakkarfanclub #nehudavyah #rohanpreetsingh #couplegoals #couple #coupleoftheday #family #familytime #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses
View this post on Instagram
Hamari nehu ki #Haldi ☺️ u look Soo beautiful @nehakakkar ❤️ love you so much Mela babu ❤️ . #neheartmansi #nehakakkar #nehupreet #tonykakkar #nehuhappyneheartshappy #nk #arjitsingh #bigboss #bollywood #actress #heroine #sorrysong #nehupreetforever #diamonddachalla #nehukishadi #tonykakkar #raghavsharma #nehudavyah #mostfollowedindianmusician #loveyouforever❤️ #couplegoals❤️ #danceindia #singer #selfiequeen #bigboss #tiktokers #kanganaranaut #sorrysong #taaronkeshehar #wedding #rohanpreetsingh @rohanpreetsingh #diamonddachalla