Mehbooba Mufti’s Passport Application Rejected. Find Out More!

Srinagar, 29/3: The Ministry of External Affairs has refused to renew the passport of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, as the local police called her a threat. After which the Ministry of External Affairs rejected her passport renewal form. The Srinagar Regional Office of the Ministry of External Affairs has written a letter to Mehbooba Mufti regarding why her passport was not renewed.

After receiving the letter from the Ministry of External Affairs, Mehbooba Mufti attacked the government. She wrote, ‘The passport office refused to issue me a passport because, in the CID report, I was a threat to the security of India. This is the reality of the normal situation in Kashmir. She said that everything is being said to be normal in Kashmir from August 2019, in which, keeping the passport of a former Chief Minister has become a threat to the security of such a powerful country.

Mehbooba Mufti also posted that letter on the micro-blogging site Twitter. The letter has been sent from the Regional Office of the Ministry of External Affairs, Srinagar. In which the reason for not renewing the passport of Mehbooba Mufti has been given. However, it has also been written in the letter that if you want to appeal against it, you can. Let us tell you that if someone has to renew their passport, then the report of LIU from the local police is needed. In Jammu and Kashmir, this work is done by the local CID.

 

