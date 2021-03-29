Mehbooba Mufti’s Passport Application Rejected. Find Out More!

COVID-19 Updates World 127,874,407 World Confirmed: 127,874,407 Active: 22,009,610 Recovered: 103,067,102 Death: 2,797,695

USA 30,962,803 USA Confirmed: 30,962,803 Active: 6,989,393 Recovered: 23,410,884 Death: 562,526

Brazil 12,534,688 Brazil Confirmed: 12,534,688 Active: 1,309,448 Recovered: 10,912,941 Death: 312,299

India 12,039,644 India Confirmed: 12,039,644 Active: 521,770 Recovered: 11,355,993 Death: 161,881

Russia 4,528,543 Russia Confirmed: 4,528,543 Active: 284,102 Recovered: 4,146,408 Death: 98,033

UK 4,333,042 UK Confirmed: 4,333,042 Active: 401,034 Recovered: 3,805,416 Death: 126,592

Italy 3,532,057 Italy Confirmed: 3,532,057 Active: 573,235 Recovered: 2,850,889 Death: 107,933

Turkey 3,208,173 Turkey Confirmed: 3,208,173 Active: 220,004 Recovered: 2,957,093 Death: 31,076

Germany 2,786,345 Germany Confirmed: 2,786,345 Active: 215,077 Recovered: 2,494,800 Death: 76,468

Pakistan 659,116 Pakistan Confirmed: 659,116 Active: 46,663 Recovered: 598,197 Death: 14,256

China 90,182 China Confirmed: 90,182 Active: 172 Recovered: 85,374 Death: 4,636

Srinagar, 29/3: The Ministry of External Affairs has refused to renew the passport of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, as the local police called her a threat. After which the Ministry of External Affairs rejected her passport renewal form. The Srinagar Regional Office of the Ministry of External Affairs has written a letter to Mehbooba Mufti regarding why her passport was not renewed.

After receiving the letter from the Ministry of External Affairs, Mehbooba Mufti attacked the government. She wrote, ‘The passport office refused to issue me a passport because, in the CID report, I was a threat to the security of India. This is the reality of the normal situation in Kashmir. She said that everything is being said to be normal in Kashmir from August 2019, in which, keeping the passport of a former Chief Minister has become a threat to the security of such a powerful country.

Mehbooba Mufti also posted that letter on the micro-blogging site Twitter. The letter has been sent from the Regional Office of the Ministry of External Affairs, Srinagar. In which the reason for not renewing the passport of Mehbooba Mufti has been given. However, it has also been written in the letter that if you want to appeal against it, you can. Let us tell you that if someone has to renew their passport, then the report of LIU from the local police is needed. In Jammu and Kashmir, this work is done by the local CID.