Mess with the bull, you get the horns! PM warns Pakistan

New Delhi, 14/11: PM Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with soldiers at Longewala of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan and paid tribute to the soldiers who have been of great service to the motherland. PM Modi has maintained his tradition of celebrating Diwali with soldiers ever since he ascended into the throne in 2014. Co-incidentally, this year’s Diwali came only a day after a ceasefire violation from Pakistan where both the sides were affected badly. Warning Pakistan about its cowardice ways, PM Modi said that India will always be the country to maintain its age-old ideology of brotherhood, but won’t back down if provoked.

PM Modi, addressed the soldiers and the Indian citizens, as well as gave a mouthful to Pakistan in his speech. "Today, India has a strong defence and a strong-minded political will to take the necessary action when the need arises. Today, India knows the language that sends a clear message to those who threaten our progress and take our intention for peace for granted." the PM was quoted saying. In his speech, he lauded the soldiers for their bravery and love for their motherland and praised the soldiers for giving a befitting reply to the unruly neighbouring troops for their ceasefire violation on 13 November, 2020.