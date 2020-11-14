Pakistan hit by earthquake of magnitude 5.2

New Delhi(Quetta), 14/11: An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 sent tremors around the southwestern city of Quetta and other neighbouring areas in Pakistan early Saturday. Till now, no official records have come up regarding the damage dealt from the earthquake as per the National Seismic Monitoring Centre.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at 38 kilometers northeast of Quetta, at a depth of 10 kilometres. The neighbouring regions of Pishin, Harnai and other areas of the Baluchistan felt the tremor and people rushed to the streets in fear as the earthquake hit. The authorities are looking into the damage caused by the earthquake. It is to be noted that Quetta had previously been devastated by a massive earthquake back in 1935.