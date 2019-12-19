MHA to review security situation in Country

New Delhi, 19/12: Union Ministry of Home Affairs which is headed by Home Minister Amit Shah will review the current security situations in the country amid the violent protest against the Citizenship amendment act.

Union home minister Amit Shah, NSA Ajit Doval, Ajit Doval, MoS for home G Kishan Reddy and Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla are expected to attend the meeting.

Violent protests against the Citizenship act have swept away the whole country. Section 144 was implemented in many parts of the country and mobile communication has been disconnected in many places.