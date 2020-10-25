Micromax to comeback on November 3

Indian smartphone maker Micromax is making a comeback again. Recently, the CEO of the company had talked about a comeback through a new emotional video.

Micromax CEO Rahul Sharma said in the video that what happened at the border did not go well and is now returning to the market.

However, he did not reveal much about the smartphone in the released video. Like – what will be the segment of this phone and what will be the specialty.

However, now Micromax has announced the date for its new In series smartphone. A new Micromax smartphone will be launched on November 3 at 12 noon.

On November 3, the company will launch In series smartphones by organizing a virtual event. It is expected that the company will launch budget and mid-range segment smartphones.

According to a report by Mobile Indian Blog, Micromax will launch two smartphones of the IN series. These will be given the MediaTek Helio G35 and Helio G85 processors.

A smartphone of the IN series of Micormax will have a 6.5-inch HD Plus display. Two memory variants of this smartphone can be launched 3GB and 32 and 4GB, 64 GB.

Now it will be interesting to see how Micromax competes with Chinese companies. Because the Indian smartphone market is dominated by Chinese companies.