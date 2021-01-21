‘Mirzapur’ in Trouble! Makers Receive Notice from Court

COVID-19 Updates World 97,388,314 World Confirmed: 97,388,314 Active: 25,354,103 Recovered: 69,948,686 Death: 2,085,525

USA 24,998,975 USA Confirmed: 24,998,975 Active: 9,614,365 Recovered: 14,968,716 Death: 415,894

India 10,611,719 India Confirmed: 10,611,719 Active: 193,107 Recovered: 10,265,706 Death: 152,906

Brazil 8,639,868 Brazil Confirmed: 8,639,868 Active: 862,353 Recovered: 7,564,622 Death: 212,893

Russia 3,655,839 Russia Confirmed: 3,655,839 Active: 533,789 Recovered: 3,054,218 Death: 67,832

UK 3,505,754 UK Confirmed: 3,505,754 Active: 1,840,945 Recovered: 1,571,519 Death: 93,290

Italy 2,414,166 Italy Confirmed: 2,414,166 Active: 523,553 Recovered: 1,806,932 Death: 83,681

Turkey 2,406,216 Turkey Confirmed: 2,406,216 Active: 97,810 Recovered: 2,283,919 Death: 24,487

Germany 2,090,161 Germany Confirmed: 2,090,161 Active: 298,065 Recovered: 1,741,800 Death: 50,296

Pakistan 527,146 Pakistan Confirmed: 527,146 Active: 35,293 Recovered: 480,696 Death: 11,157

China 88,701 China Confirmed: 88,701 Active: 1,598 Recovered: 82,468 Death: 4,635

Mumbai, 21/1: Amazon Prime’s web series ‘Mirzapur’ has landed in trouble. The makers of the show were issued a notice by the Supreme Court of India over the allegations of “maligning the image of Uttar Pradesh.” Another Amazon Prime show ‘Tandav’ is battling the legal system, allegedly for ‘hurting religious sentiments’.

A team of UP policemen has reached Mumbai to investigate the case filed by a journalist in Mirzapur town in UP. The Supreme Court also issued a notice to the makers of the series and Amazon Prime on a petition by another resident of the town.

SK Kumar, the petitioner complained to the court that Mirzapur had been portrayed in a bad light in the web series and was shown as a place of terror and illegal activities.