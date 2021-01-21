‘Mirzapur’ in Trouble! Makers Receive Notice from Court

-
World
97,388,314
WorldConfirmed: 97,388,314Active: 25,354,103Recovered: 69,948,686Death: 2,085,525
-
USA
24,998,975
USAConfirmed: 24,998,975Active: 9,614,365Recovered: 14,968,716Death: 415,894
-
India
10,611,719
IndiaConfirmed: 10,611,719Active: 193,107Recovered: 10,265,706Death: 152,906
-
Brazil
8,639,868
BrazilConfirmed: 8,639,868Active: 862,353Recovered: 7,564,622Death: 212,893
-
Russia
3,655,839
RussiaConfirmed: 3,655,839Active: 533,789Recovered: 3,054,218Death: 67,832
-
UK
3,505,754
UKConfirmed: 3,505,754Active: 1,840,945Recovered: 1,571,519Death: 93,290
-
Italy
2,414,166
ItalyConfirmed: 2,414,166Active: 523,553Recovered: 1,806,932Death: 83,681
-
Turkey
2,406,216
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,406,216Active: 97,810Recovered: 2,283,919Death: 24,487
-
Germany
2,090,161
GermanyConfirmed: 2,090,161Active: 298,065Recovered: 1,741,800Death: 50,296
-
Pakistan
527,146
PakistanConfirmed: 527,146Active: 35,293Recovered: 480,696Death: 11,157
-
China
88,701
ChinaConfirmed: 88,701Active: 1,598Recovered: 82,468Death: 4,635
Mumbai, 21/1: Amazon Prime’s web series ‘Mirzapur’ has landed in trouble. The makers of the show were issued a notice by the Supreme Court of India over the allegations of “maligning the image of Uttar Pradesh.” Another Amazon Prime show ‘Tandav’ is battling the legal system, allegedly for ‘hurting religious sentiments’.
A team of UP policemen has reached Mumbai to investigate the case filed by a journalist in Mirzapur town in UP. The Supreme Court also issued a notice to the makers of the series and Amazon Prime on a petition by another resident of the town.
SK Kumar, the petitioner complained to the court that Mirzapur had been portrayed in a bad light in the web series and was shown as a place of terror and illegal activities.