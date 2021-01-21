‘Mirzapur’ in Trouble! Makers Receive Notice from Court

FeaturedBollywoodEntertainment
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 97,388,314
    World
    Confirmed: 97,388,314
    Active: 25,354,103
    Recovered: 69,948,686
    Death: 2,085,525
  • USA 24,998,975
    USA
    Confirmed: 24,998,975
    Active: 9,614,365
    Recovered: 14,968,716
    Death: 415,894
  • India 10,611,719
    India
    Confirmed: 10,611,719
    Active: 193,107
    Recovered: 10,265,706
    Death: 152,906
  • Brazil 8,639,868
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 8,639,868
    Active: 862,353
    Recovered: 7,564,622
    Death: 212,893
  • Russia 3,655,839
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,655,839
    Active: 533,789
    Recovered: 3,054,218
    Death: 67,832
  • UK 3,505,754
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,505,754
    Active: 1,840,945
    Recovered: 1,571,519
    Death: 93,290
  • Italy 2,414,166
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,414,166
    Active: 523,553
    Recovered: 1,806,932
    Death: 83,681
  • Turkey 2,406,216
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,406,216
    Active: 97,810
    Recovered: 2,283,919
    Death: 24,487
  • Germany 2,090,161
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,090,161
    Active: 298,065
    Recovered: 1,741,800
    Death: 50,296
  • Pakistan 527,146
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 527,146
    Active: 35,293
    Recovered: 480,696
    Death: 11,157
  • China 88,701
    China
    Confirmed: 88,701
    Active: 1,598
    Recovered: 82,468
    Death: 4,635

Mumbai, 21/1: Amazon Prime’s web series ‘Mirzapur’ has landed in trouble. The makers of the show were issued a notice by the Supreme Court of India over the allegations of “maligning the image of Uttar Pradesh.” Another Amazon Prime show ‘Tandav’ is battling the legal system, allegedly for ‘hurting religious sentiments’.
A team of UP policemen has reached Mumbai to investigate the case filed by a journalist in Mirzapur town in UP. The Supreme Court also issued a notice to the makers of the series and Amazon Prime on a petition by another resident of the town.

SK Kumar, the petitioner complained to the court that Mirzapur had been portrayed in a bad light in the web series and was shown as a place of terror and illegal activities.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.